 Former ICPC Chairman, Emmanuel Ayoola, Dies At 90

The former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, has died at the age of 90.

In a statement released to the public by the deceased’s family on Wednesday, disclosed that late Ayoola passed away on Tuesday’s night.

The statement read: “With heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Almighty, for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing away of our beloved Dad, granddad, great-granddad, brother, uncle, benefactor, and friend, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC, rtd; CON).”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ayoola headed the ICPC from 2005 to 2010. He was until his appointment, the National Human Rights Commission Chairman.

The former ICPC’s boss retired from the Supreme Court on October 27, 2003 having attained the mandatory retirement age of 70.

He commenced his legal practice in 1959 in Ibadan. Ayoola was born on October 27, 1933 at Ilesha, Osun State and attended Temidire Model School from 1939 to 1943 for his primary education and Ilesha Grammar School from 1944 to 1950 for his secondary education.

He studied as an external student of the University of London and was a full-time undergraduate at Oxford University London from 1957 to 1959.