Former VP Atiku’s Daughter Laila Gets Married In Abuja Ceremony

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s daughter, Laila, got married to Saleh Maitala on Friday.

The wedding ceremony took place at the National Mosque in Abuja, where Atiku was present to give his daughter away.

The union was the result of a customary process that began last year, when Atiku welcomed the groom’s family as they formally asked Laila’s hand in marriage.

Sharing the news on X platform on Friday, Atiku wrote,

“The joy of giving away a daughter in marriage supported by family and friends is priceless.

“I wish Laila and her husband, Saleh Maitala, a blessed marriage. My gratitude also goes to all the dignitaries, associates, and friends who honoured my family with their presence at the wedding Fatiha in Abuja today.”

