Four Dead, One Missing In Sokoto Boat Mishap

Four people have been reported dead as a result of a boat disaster at the Dundaye community in Wamakko Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the terrible situation occurred on Sunday.

Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, Head of the National Emergency Management Agency’s Sokoto Field Operations Office, confirmed the incident to NAN on Tuesday in Sokoto.

On Monday, a rescue team comprised of NEMA, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross, Fire Services, and local divers recovered the bodies.

He pointed out that the team saved 19 of the 24 people engaged in the tragedy.

“Based on the investigation, 24 persons were involved in the incident but 19 of them have been rescued.

“One dead body was recovered on Sunday and yesterday we recovered an additional three, bringing the number of deaths to four.

“One person is still missing, but search and rescue is still ongoing,” he said.