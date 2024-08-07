Four Family Members Die After Eating Amala In Kwara Community

The Kwara state Government has confirmed the death of four persons in Eruda community, Olorun West Local Government Area, after eating Amala.

Disclosing this to the public, during a press conference on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina El-Imam, said that another person also died of gastroenteritis.

She added that the entire health team of the ministry visited the community after the report of a family who lost a number of over consumption of Amala-Lafun, made from cassava flour.

Dr. Amina said: “On getting there, the claim was that there was an instance of food poisoning where the 70-year-old woman fell ill and died after consuming Amala.

READ MORE: Four Family Members Die Of Food Poisoning In Kwara

“Unfortunately, her son and grandchildren also consumed the same food, fell ill and died. They were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital where they passed away.

“However, those who consumed the mixture of both lafun and amala mixture fell ill and some of them eventually died.

“Some are doing well and hopefully, following intensive medical treatment, should be able to recover fully.

“It was observed that the residence was in a location where personal and environmental hygiene was not optimal.”