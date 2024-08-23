Four Farmers Feared Killed As Boko Haram Storm Borno Community

Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members have killed four farmers in Kirawa, a border town in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday between 12 and 1 pm while they were working on their farms.

Bukar Umar Aji, a councilor of Kirawa Jimini Ward and Speaker of Gwoza Local Government Council, also described the incident as a sad day and called on security agencies to protect the people.

Advertisement

He said: “This is a devastating blow to our community.

“We urge the security agencies to take immediate action to ensure the safety of our people.”

READ MORE: Borno: Troops Invade Forest, Neutralise Five Boko Haram Fighters

Also reacting to the incident, Yakubu Mabba Ali, the Chairman of Kirawa Development Association, condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric” and urged the government to take decisive action to end the insurgency.

He said: “The government must do more to protect our communities from these terrorists.

“We cannot continue to live in fear of attacks every day.”