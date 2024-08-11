Four Soldiers Feared Dead As Bandits Ambush Troop’s Convoy In Sokoto

Some gunmen, suspected to be armed bandits have ambushed troops of the Nigeria Army personnel, in the Gudu local government area, on Saturday, in Sokoto State, killing four soldiers in the process.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Trust on Sunday that the criminal elements were seen passing through their area on 20 motorcycles.

He said: “Each motorcycle was carrying two well armed bandits. They didn’t touch or kidnap anybody in our community. They just passed and the next thing we heard were sounds of gunshots.

“It was later that, we discovered they laid an ambush for the security operatives patrolling the area and killed four of them. Their bodies were later recovered by their colleagues and carried away.

“About a week ago, the bandits while pursuing vigilantes, killed seven persons in our community. They are still in that bush. There is a stream where they met and discussed everyday.

“We used to tell security operatives about their presence but they have not being responsive. May be because the bandits are using more sophisticated weapons,”