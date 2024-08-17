FRSC Returns N1m Recovered From Accident Scene To Victim’s Family

The FCT Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has returned over N1 million to the family of an accident victim.

The victim sadly passed away in a fatal car crash, and the command also returned other recovered belongings to the family.

During a news conference on Friday in Abuja, Sector Commander Mr Muta’a Chorrie praised the Unit Command for their honesty and diligence in retrieving and returning the items.

According to NAN, the accident occurred on June 11 at the Ido intersection on the Airport-Giri Road in Abuja.

The reports said during the rescue operations, three people died and one of them, Najim Babalola, a student of the College of Education (COE) Zuba, owned the bag, the money and other items.

Chorrie stated that the development demonstrated FRSC’s dedication to integrity and its responsibility to serve the people with compassion and transparency.

He added that a comprehensive inquiry was carried out to guarantee the items were truly owned by the deceased.

He identified the recovered items as a bag, two POS machines, five ATM cards, a smart phone, a power bank, a rechargeable bulb, and over than N1 million cash.

“The deceased was a young promising man. I want to commend the unit command for the level of transparency they displayed.

“As soon as they recovered the bag, they hid it so that some other people would not claim it. The rescue team reported to the command immediately.

” We were careful because people take advantage of situations like this.

It took us long to do our investigations before the handover of the money.

“This is the tradition of the FRSC. Whenever valuables are recovered, we take our time to investigate. We commiserate with you.”