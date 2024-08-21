Fuel Scarcity: Four Petrol Hawkers Arrested In Lagos, Over 2,000ltrs Confiscated

Four petroleum products hawkers, were on Tuesday apprehended in the Mile-2 area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit which made the disclosure, said over 2,000 litres of the product were recovered in the State.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, hawking of Petroleum products is a recipe for disaster, hence the arrest of those indulging in such illegal and unwholesome practice.

Apart from the fire outbreak, he said the illegal structures where they sold the products were seriously impeding traffic in the Mile-2 Oke area.

The spokesperson noted that the operation was carried out following directives from the State government and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade.

Abdulraheem said the illegal structures were also used by suspected criminals, who always attacked motorists and other road users at night and early morning.

“We have directives to dismantle the illegal structures and clear the area of vendors selling goods, particularly petroleum products, by the roadside.

“Among the most pressing issues addressed is the illegal sale of petrol and diesel by the roadside, where over 2,000 litres of petroleum products have been seized.

“This is a dangerous practice that poses a significant risk of fire hazards and explosions. We will ensure that such activities that endanger the lives of these illegal merchants and other road users are brought to a complete halt,” he said.

Abdulraheem added that the agency would continue to monitor the area to prevent the resurgence of illegal activities and to ensure the roads remained clear for safe and smooth transportation.

He said those arrested would be charged to court, and items confiscated would be forfeited to the Lagos State government through the court.