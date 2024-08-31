Fuji Icon Obesere Expresses Gratitude After Surviving Life-Threatening Surgery

Abass Akande Obesere, a renowned Nigerian Fuji musician, has expressed his gratitude to God after a near-death experience.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, he shared a video of himself recovering in a hospital bed, revealing that he had undergone a life-threatening surgery.

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘I Was Scared, But It Was Worth It’ – Mercy Eke Shares Body Enhancement Story

Obesere, also known as the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yoruba land, attributed his survival to the mercy of Allah.

Captioning the video he wrote, “Alhamdulillah. The Almighty Allah has been merciful to me. I escaped a surgery that almost took my life but Allah said NO!”.

SEE POST: