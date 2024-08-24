Funke Akindele Celebrates 47th Birthday With Gratitude

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, marked her 47th birthday with a joyful celebration on social media.

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, she shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram page to commemorate the special day.

Advertisement

The video showed Funke Akindele sleeping at first, but then she suddenly woke up and broke into a lively dance to DJ Chicken’s hit song ‘Up and Grateful’.

With enthusiasm, she showcased her dance moves in her bedroom, expressing her gratitude to God for another year of life.

READ MORE: Actress Debbie Shokoya Bounces Back From Pregnancy Loss With Arrival Of Baby Girl

In the caption, she wrote,

“I’m up and grateful Oh Lord!!! It’s my birthday!!!”

SEE POST: