Funke Akindele Collaborates With Lagos Fire Service In Upcoming Movie

Funke Akindele, a popular Nigerian actress, is scheduled to include the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in her upcoming film.

This move fulfills a promise she made during a visit to the agency last month.

On Saturday, Jubril Gawat, Lagos State Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, posted this on his X page.

He wrote, “Renowned Nollywood Actress and CEO of Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), #funkeakindele features Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service #LagosRescue in her upcoming movie as promised.

“She made the promise when she visited the agency last month.”

In a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service’s office in Alausa in July, Akindele expressed a desire to collaborate and work with the Fire Service, announcing plans to incorporate fire prevention themes in her upcoming film aimed at reducing the frequency of fires in the state.

The collaboration’s goal is to raise public awareness of fire threats and advocate proactive fire prevention measures.

SEE PHOTOS: