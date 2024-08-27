Funke Akindele Unmasks Scammer Using Her Picture To Defraud People

Funke Akindele, a well-known Nollywood actress, has accused a scammer named Prosper of impersonating her identity to solicit funds.
Taking to her X page on Monday she shared a screenshot of the scammer using her name and picture to deceive unsuspecting victims into sending money.
In one of the WhatsApp discussions, the fraudster persuaded a victim to lend him N200,000, promising to refund it the next day.
While warning her fans to be cautious of such scams.
Funke wrote, “Pls beware!!! This is not from me!! Prosper!!! E no go prosper for you o!!! Ole!!!”
She also encouraged the public to avoid falling for such unscrupulous scams.
SEE POST: