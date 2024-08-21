Furniture Shop, Two Churches Reduced To Ashes In Oyo Fire Incident

Two churches and a furniture shop in the Felele area of Ibadan were reduced to rubble on Tuesday after a fierce fire ravaged the area.

The blaze resulted in property damage estimated at millions of naira.

According to locals, no lives were lost in the incident, and they praised firefighters’ quick action in preventing the fire from spreading further.

Yemi Akinyinka, the General Manager of Fire Services in Oyo State, confirmed the incident, stating that the fire was reported at No. 51, Debo Plaza, adjacent Lam Adesina Junction in Felele, Ibadan.

He stated that two churches, the Redeemed Christian Church of God and a New Covenant parish, as well as a furniture shop, were affected.

“Firefighters quickly responded and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings,” Akinyinka said.

He further stated that the fire primarily consumed plastic chairs and PVC materials used for ceiling decorations, which were destroyed.

Mrs Dauda Ireoluwa, a resident, stated that the origin of the fire is yet unknown.

“We all rushed out after receiving distress calls,” she said.