Gas Explosion Razes Four-Bedroom Bungalow In Kwara

A fire broke out on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara State, and completely destroyed a four-bedroom bungalow.

The incident was reported to be the consequence of a gas explosion initiated by a housemaid.

Hassan Adekunle, spokesman for the Kwara State Fire Service, said in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday that the incident occurred at 10:42 a.m. at No. 6, Phase 1, off Baba-Soja Street, Akerebiata, Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state capital.

He stated that the fire department responded swiftly, rushed to the scene to prevent further damage.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters encountered a bungalow with a four-bedroom flat fully engulfed in flames.

“Unfazed, the brave fire officers demonstrated their expertise by containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings,” he said.

Hassan revealed that the firemen’ quick and professional response brought the fire under control, and it was eventually extinguished.

READ MORE: Actor Yul Edochie Advises Psquare to Prioritize Happiness Over Reunion

“Fortunately, the maid present in the building was unharmed, however, the entire structure was severely damaged due to the delayed emergency call.

“During investigation, it was discovered that the fire originated when the maid attempted to ignite the gas cooker. After several attempts to strike matches while the liquefied gas had already saturated the kitchen, the ignition finally occurred, causing an explosion that led to the fire.”

Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, Director of the State Fire Service, expressed sorrow to those impacted and advised the public to take proper safety precautions.

He emphasised the need of striking matches before using gas appliances to avoid similar situations in the future.