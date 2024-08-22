Germany Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Retires From International Football

Germany and Bayern Munich shot-stopper Manuel Neuer, has announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday.

The 2014 World Cup winner, capped 124 times, for his country with his final game for the European country, coming last month in their Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat by Spain.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper made his international debut in 2009 and featured in eight major tournaments.

Neuer started Germany’s World Cup final victory over Argentina in Brazil and was named captain before the 2018 World Cup, a role he held until being replaced by Barcelona midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan earlier this year.

Neuer will continue his club career after signing a new deal last year to stay with Bayern until 2025.

Neuer in a video released on his Instagram page on Wednesday, said that the decision was had for him to take but necessary.

“The day had to come at some point. Today my career with the German national team ends.

“Everyone who knows me knows that this decision wasn’t easy for me. I made my debut over 15 years ago against the UAE and was so nervous back then.

“We had many ups and downs. The highlight was obviously the World Cup win in Brazil. When I look back today, I’m very proud and grateful to have stood with my teammates on the pitch and to have been captain for seven years. To crown my career, I was able to come back from injury and play at a home Euros.”

“Anyone who knows me knows that I didn’t make this decision lightly. After many intense and long discussions with my family and friends, I have decided that right now is the right time to close my chapter.

“Looking back today, I am filled with pride and gratitude. Not least because on the 13th July 2014 we were able to fulfil our big dream and together became world champions in Brazil.

“For a total of 7 years and 61 games, I was allowed – up to my injury – to lead the German national team as captain on the field. An honour that I appreciated every time.”