Gov Abiodun Mourns As Ogun REC Slumps, Dies After INEC Meeting In Abuja

The Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the family of the late Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state, Barrister Olaniyi Ijalaye.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Olaniyi slumped and died in Abuja on Monday evening after he attended a meeting with other RECs at the INEC’s headquarters.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased had returned to his hotel room, when the tragic incident occurred.

It was gathered that Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, during the meeting, focused on two off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, and seven vacant positions in the National and State Assemblies.

The REC, an Indigene of Ondo State was said to have participated actively during the meeting and was in good spirit before the death later in the evening.

The Ogun state’s Governor, while reacting to the incident, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, also condoled INEC for the loss, saying Ijalaye’s death came to him as a rude shock.

Abiodun described the late REC as an honest, committed, and cerebral public servant with a high level of humility and patriotism, as well as an exemplary, uncompromising nature.

He therefore prayed for the repose of his soul and the necessary fortitude for his immediate family, friends, and colleagues to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The statement reads: “I sympathise with the entire Ijalaye dynasty, the people, and the government of Ondo State on the passing of their great and illustrious son; indeed, Barrister Ijalaye was an exemplary figure of diligence, commitment, and honesty in public service.

“While his death came as a rude shock to us in Ogun State, we take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life of integrity and indelible impact; may God rest his soul and protect the family he left behind.”