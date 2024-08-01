Gov Yusuf Orders 24-Hour Curfew As Kano Protesters Vandalise, Loot NCC Building

Harship protesters, on Thursday, looted the newly built Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) Industrial Park in Kano State.

A youth-led nationwide protest against economic hardship had earlier kicked off across Nigeria.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Kano, which is scheduled for commissioning next week, was raided by the protesters and set ablaze.

Some youths were seen making away with desktop computers, chairs, keyboards, and other appliances.

Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, said the development would be a setback.

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

“Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week.

“A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain,” he wrote via X.

Operatives of the police command in Kano have however thwarted attempts by other youths to break into a grocery store.

The suspects reportedly attempted to force their way into the two-storey building housing Sadaraki stores on Zoo road.

The suspects had destroyed some windows of the building before the police intervened.

In the face of the unrest arising from the #Endbadgovernance protest in Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf declared a 24-hours curfew in the State with immediate effect.

The Governor who announced this while addressing newsmen at the Kano State government house, said the action became imperative to ensure full protection of lives and properties in the state as hoodlums and thugs have hijacked the protest to embark on looting and indiscriminate killing of innocent citizens.