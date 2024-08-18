Governor Soludo’s Daughter Ties Knot In Abuja Church Ceremony

Adaora Ifeatu Soludo, daughter of Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has married Arinze Ibekwe on Saturday at a church ceremony.

The couple got married in court in the United Kingdom and traditionally in Isuofia, Anambra State.

The pair was united at an Abuja church on Saturday, August 17.

The wedding was attended by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Labour Minister Chris Ngige, and Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, among others.

READ MORE: Sanwo-Olu Hosts D’Banj Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Album Launch

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, shared photos from the joyous occasion on Instagram, congratulating the couple.

He wrote, “I am glad to extend my heartfelt congratulations to my brother, His Excellency, Governor Chukwuma Soludo #ccsoludo, as I witnessed the exchange of vows between his daughter, Ifeatu Adaora Soludo and her heartthrob, Arinze Ibekwe.

“There is a special joy that comes with witnessing the growth and union of a daughter, and I am truly glad to see my brother and the Soludo family revel in this momentous occasion.

“I pray that God, in His boundless mercy, showers His blessings upon their union, guiding the couple in this new chapter of their lives, filling their journey with love, wisdom, and enduring happiness. Congratulations once again.”

SEE PHOTOS: