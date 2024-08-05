Governors Will Use State Police To Kill President – Seyi Law Warns

Oluwaseyitan Aletile, commonly known as Seyi Law, a popular comedian, has suggested that if state police is established in Nigeria, governors will go as far as organising the President’s death.

According to reports, there have been calls in Nigeria for the establishment of a state police force.

While reacting to claims that the 33 Local Government Chairmen of Oyo State have opted to split from the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Seyi Law implied that Nigerian governors abuse power and would abuse state police if they were created.

READ MORE: Light Offence Like Spraying Naira Can Send You To Prison, Avoid It – Bobrisky Warns, Following Release From Detention

On his X handle on Sunday, he wrote:

“Imagine State Police in the hands of some Governors. They will personally organise the execution of the President.”

SEE POST: