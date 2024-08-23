Gundogan Returns To Man City From Barcelona On Free Transfer

Manchester City have completed the signing of former captain, Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona on an initial one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The German midfielder, who was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at the club in 2016, spent seven years at City before joining Barcelona on a free transfer in 2023.

The 33-year-old won 14 trophies in his first spell at the Etihad, scoring 60 goals in 304 appearances.

Despite having an impressive debut campaign in Spain, Barcelona decided to part with Gundogan after struggling to register new signing Dani Olmo due to the club’s financial issues.

Gundogan was one of the club’s highest earners and his departure on a free transfer will help Barcelona comply with La Liga spending restrictions.

In a statement released via his X page on Thursday, expressed his love for Manchester City and Barcelona fans.

He said: “My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch.

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player.

“Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again.

“I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad,” Gundogan wrote on Instagram following the announcement.

“Looking forward to help my team-mates in the new campaign, but it was grateful to have spent 12 months at Barcelona.”