Gunmen Abduct Journalist’s Wife, His Two Children, Eight Others In Kaduna



Gunmen, suspected to be bandits have abducted ten members of a single family in Kaduna State.

Among the abducted victims are the wife and two daughters of a Kogi-based journalist, Muhammed Bashir.

His wife and his two daughters arrived in Kaduna earlier on Thursday for a holiday with her (the wife’s) family in a suburb of Kaduna.

Bashir, a correspondent with the Nigeria Telegraph, confirmed to the incident to colleagues on Friday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, in a terse statement.

READ ALSO: Telling Igbos To Leave Lagos Is Arrant Nonsense, They Pay Taxes – Bode George

“My dear colleagues, please I need your prayers. My two daughters and their mother, including eight others, were kidnapped yesterday by unknown gunmen in Kaduna where they went for a holiday. Pls pray for me,” he wrote in the Kogi Correspondents’ Chapel WhatsApp platform.

He disclosed that he had reached out to the police and the Department of State Services, and had been assured that steps were being taken to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers