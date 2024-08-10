‪Gunmen Attack Leaves One Officer Dead In Anambra ‬

By
Owolabi Ayobami
-

Gunmen attacked a police van in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Friday, killing one officer at a junction.

According to sources, the incident occurred at 9 a.m., and when the attackers were repelled by the police, they tossed an improvised explosive device at the police squad.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, state police command spokesperson, confirmed this in a press statement.

Ikenga stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered a manhunt for the shooters.

READ MORE: Solidstar Takes Relationship To Next Level, Engages Partner In Romantic Gesture

He verified that the men were attacked at a checkpoint on the Nnewi Oba route near Omata junction in Uruagu village.

He said: “The manhunt operation led by Assistant Commissioner in charge of Nnewi Area Command is already working with the locals in the area to unmask and apprehend the attackers.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR