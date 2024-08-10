‪Gunmen Attack Leaves One Officer Dead In Anambra ‬

Gunmen attacked a police van in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Friday, killing one officer at a junction.

According to sources, the incident occurred at 9 a.m., and when the attackers were repelled by the police, they tossed an improvised explosive device at the police squad.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, state police command spokesperson, confirmed this in a press statement.

Ikenga stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered a manhunt for the shooters.

READ MORE: Solidstar Takes Relationship To Next Level, Engages Partner In Romantic Gesture

He verified that the men were attacked at a checkpoint on the Nnewi Oba route near Omata junction in Uruagu village.

He said: “The manhunt operation led by Assistant Commissioner in charge of Nnewi Area Command is already working with the locals in the area to unmask and apprehend the attackers.”