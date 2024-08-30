Gunmen Attack, Set Ablaze LG Secretariat In Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be hoodlums have attacked and burnt down the secretariat of Ogbaru Local Government in Anambra state, on Friday.

It was gathered that the criminals also set several buildings ablaze, including a town hall designated for traditional rulers and various administrative facilities in the secretariat.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed that despite security operative’s effort to repel the attack, the hoodlums succeeded in razing some buildings in the local government secretariat.

Advertisement

He said: “Attack on ogbaru Local Government Area in the early hours of today 30/8/2024: the security operatives’ gallantry resisted the gunmen, some LGA properties were destroyed, some buildings were affected and no life was lost as joint security operation is still ongoing.

Also confirming the incident to Sahara Reporters, a source, disclosed that the gumen, emerged from the bushes, fired shots into the air.

READ MORE: Anambra Businessman Excretes 68 Wraps Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport

He said: “Around 5 am, about 30 gunmen emerged from the bushes, chanting as they stormed the local government secretariat and fired shots into the air.

“They moved from their hideouts to the nearby Atani Magistrate Court and began setting buildings within the council premises on fire, including the main secretariat and the traditional rulers’ structures.

“They were in the process of igniting additional buildings when security forces arrived and fired back, causing the attackers to retreat into the bushes.”

Another source said: “Just yesterday, a security guard named CY died from bullet wounds sustained during a gun battle in the Amiyi community on August 27, 2024.

“On August 5, two young men were killed by the gunmen, and five days ago, a retired policeman was beaten to death by the same group.”