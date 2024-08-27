Gunmen In Speedboat Kidnap Rivers Internal Revenue Director

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Director with the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Aribibia John Fubara.

It was gathered that Fubara was said to have been whisked on Monday by the criminals. who reportedly came through the Okirika waterfront in a speedboat to the Marine Base area of Port Harcourt.

A source told Daily Post that the culprits fired sporadically into the air, carefully identified their target, and forcibly took him into a boat before speeding away.

The younger younger brother of the victim, Emmanuel Fubara, who confirmed incident, said that the matter had been officially reported to the police.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that an investigation had commenced to rescue the victim.

She said: “Yes, the command is aware of the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered the deployment of all tactical units and alerted all area commanders to ensure he is rescued unhurt

“Also, the CP has given them marching orders to ensure the suspects are apprehended and made to face the law.”