Gunmen Invade Enugu College, Abduct Five Students



Armed men have abducted five students from the Enugu State College of Health Technology in

the Oji River Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the incident occurred as the students were leaving the school premises.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, saying that the attack happened on Thursday evening.

He clarified that reports suggesting a “countless number of students” were abducted were exaggerated and misleading.

Ndukwe stated that the police received a tip-off about the attack and quickly responded, managing to rescue two of the abducted students.

However, he noted that three other students remain missing.

He assured that a vigorous operation had been launched to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the kidnappersm