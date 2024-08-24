Gunrunning Syndicate Busted In Edo, Two Arrested, Firearms Recovered

The Nigerian Police Force’s Zone 5 Headquarters has detained two suspected gunrunners in Edo state.

DSP Tijani Momoh, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, made the announcement on Saturday in Abuja.

He claimed that the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Edo and Delta zones, Arungwa Nwazue, ordered the confiscation of illicit weapons as the Edo gubernatorial election approached.

“In line with the directive, on Friday, at about 05:00hrs, Zonal Intelligence Response Squad, led by ASP Mohammed Usman acting on credible and actionable intelligence stormed the Ileh community in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of state.

“During the raid, the squad successfully arrested two suspected gunrunners.

“The operatives also recovered 30 locally fabricated guns, consisting of 23 single barrel and seven double barrel guns, as well as one English made double barrel gun.

“13 live cartridges, a giant tool box and a drill machine used for the fabrication of the illegal firearms were also recovered.

“Preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the suspects were in the business of selling and also renting out these firearms to kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists who then use these illegal weapons for their operations, terrorising the good people of Edo and its environs in the process.

“The AIG has ordered for a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the case, after which the suspects will be arraigned in Court for prosecution”, Momoh said.

According to him, the AIG encourages all law-abiding individuals in both states to remain vigilant in their lawful activities and to report any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station.