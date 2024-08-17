Hardship: Hold Govs Responsible Same Way You’re Scrutinizing Tinubu – PDP Chieftain To Nigerians

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi state, Usman Okai Austin, has urged Nigerians to direct their accountability demands towards their state governors.

Okai opined that the country can only move forward if citizens hold their state’s political representatives responsible with the same way they apply to questioning members of the National Assembly and the Presidency.

The PDP chieftain, in a statement issued on Saturday, urged Nigerians to engage their state governors over pressing issues like hardship and insecurity challenges.

He said: “If only we can hold our governors accountable the way we question our National Assembly members and the presidency, we might see a significant change in governance at the state level.

“The President has faced scrutiny and has, on several occasions, addressed the nation regarding his policies. Senate presidents have openly expressed their positions on national issues, and many lawmakers provide accounts of their stewardship. But what about our governors?

“Many of them are quick to blame the President for the nation’s challenges, yet they fail to disclose vital information about their states.

“How much funding comes into the state in terms of federal allocations, intervention funds, and internally generated revenue? What is the state wage bill, and how is state income and expenditure managed?

“People are calling for the prosecution of senators for earning 21 million naira a month as running costs.

“Today, senators are even more in contact with their people than the governors. I am not excusing the lawmakers, but the reality is that some of them go home every week to address the needs of their constituents.

“What about the governors? They are accused of looting security votes, siphoning local government funds, misappropriating state assembly entitlements, and denying state judges and their staff their rightful benefits.

“How many governors are bold enough to open their state books for public scrutiny? It is time for citizens to demand answers and hold their governors accountable for their actions and inactions.

“Our governors must be held to the same standards as our national leaders. It is our right and responsibility as citizens to ensure that our leaders are working for us.”