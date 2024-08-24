Hardship: My Gov’t Is Sensitive To Nigerians’ Challenges – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his administration is very sensitive to the citizens’ needs amid economic challenges facing the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tinubu’s statement is coming, following some intense criticisms over his refusal to reduce the cost of governance and other significant expenditures, including the recent procured presidential jet, reportedly worth $100 million.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of course 32 of the National Defence College in Abuja, on Friday, Tinubu stated that his administration had made significant strides in addressing some challenges encountered by the citizens.

Represented by his vice, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu listed the N70,000 minimum new wage for workers as one of the steps taken to address the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

He said: “Our dear country faces many socio-economic challenges. As a government, we are sensitive to our people’s needs. We will continue to actively intervene in matters that benefit our citizens.

“Recently, we have made significant strides in addressing some of these challenges. We have implemented a new national minimum wage, which will benefit not only civilian workers but also personnel of the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies.

“We are also working tirelessly to counter the menace of a crude oil theft and pipeline pandemic in the Niger Delta region.

“Our border-local dependent forces and other security agencies will counter the menace of crude oil theft as soon as possible. This will not result in foreign protection and achieve our desired economic stability.

“We are committed to creating an innovative business model that encourages value addition in our mining sector. We are working with international partners to develop strategies that will harness these sectors’ potential for national security and development.”