Hardship: Protest Organisers Plan One-Million-Man Demonstration In All States Saturday



One of the key organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protest, Take It Back Movement, has scheduled Saturday for a one-million-man protest in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

National Coordinator of the movement, Sanyaolu Juwon, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “the Take It Back Movement (TIB), side-by-side with other organizers and organizations will on August 10, lead a monumental one-million-man protest in each of the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

“This event will mark a critical juncture in our nationwide EndBadGovernanceInNigeria campaign, which began on August 1, 2024.

“It started as a planned 10-day protest but has evolved into a sustained and widespread movement, drawing participants from every corner of Nigeria and the diaspora.”

Recall that the protest which commenced on August 1, is expected to end on Saturday, August 10.