Hardship: Protesters Set Jigawa APC HQ Ablaze, Two Feared Dead

The headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has been set on fire amid protests against hunger.

Violence erupted in Dutse, the state capital, as aggrieved youths stormed the APC secretariat, destroying billboards and other publicity materials before torching the building.

Vehicles parked within the premises were also burned.



The unrest spread to other parts of the State, with armed youths defying security efforts.

In Birnin Kudu, several people sustained injuries, and the State Fertilizer Store and Grains Store were vandalized and looted.

Additionally, the store of the state Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) in Gumel was attacked.

Two persons were reportedly killed while many others sustained injuries after police fired live ammunition and teargas to disperse the protestants.

Findings reveal that the protest took place in over 10 Local Government Areas across the State, with reports of destruction and looting of government property.

Reports in Dutse, revealed that one of the victims was shot in front of Government House, while the other was killed at Shiwarin town when the protesters attempted to close the Maiduguri-Kano Road.