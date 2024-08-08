Hardship: Use Protest As Motivation To Produce Results – Rep To Tinubu

Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, member representing Anambra State’s Idemili North and South Federal Constituencies in the House of Representatives, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take actions that will alleviate Nigerians’ hardship.

The lawmaker gave the advice in a Wednesday statement released by his Media Office regarding the nation’s difficult challenges and what Nigerians are currently experiencing.

He said: “The hard truth is significant: actions are the only wheels that produce results. He must use the heat as motivation to clean up the stains of nepotism, reset the optics of palace grandeur, reduce the costs of governance, and rein in the hordes of hate spinners who pretend to love him more.

“Nigeria is his beat, and each Nigerian is his employer. He should proceed now to persuade Nigerians better by tested actions that will mitigate these afflictions decisively and sustainably.”

He urged all security agencies and personnel deployed to suppress and contain an already depressed population to instead protect and treat them with empathy, respect, and love.

“It is a critical challenge to their call of duty and intelligence’s ability to skilfully identify criminals and deal with them quickly while protecting citizens’ legitimacy to express dissent or approval.

“They should be aware that these people are also protesting for them, as they are prohibited by law from publicly expressing their frustrations,” he added.