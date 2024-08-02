“He Told Me He Wanted To Quit” – Rudeboy Reveals Reasons Behind PSquare’s Second Breakup

Paul Nonso Okoye, aka Rudeboy, a popular artist and half of PSquare, has announced that the group has broken up again.

It should be noted that the group which consists of Paul and his twin brother, Peter Okoye aka Mr P, first split in 2016 but reunited in 2021.

Rudeboy said in a recent interview with City FM in Lagos, which was shared on X Thursday, that the group has broken up again.

“The plan of our coming back together was going to produce a lot of hit albums. But as it is now, I’m just focusing on Rudeboy. Trust me, it is not everything that I would want to say,” he said.

“I was being accused of saying that he [Peter] was the dancer and I’m the singer. I know whenever we go to the airport, people ask are you a singer or a dancer? I didn’t know it was touching him. But I know there was a time we came together and said, ‘don’t allow this thing get to you, you should be proud of what you’re doing. That’s the role you’re playing.’

“We have a song we did with T.I, ‘Eja Jo’. That was when the issue started. Till today, that song is still on 3 million views because people didn’t hear the PSquare’s voice that they are used to.

“When we came back together, because I didn’t want the issues that happened before, I told my brother to show himself, let us be involved in the creative process together. I told him we should share who carries the tracks equally but still it wasn’t working.

“The new PSquare was peaceful. I needed the past mistakes not to repeat themselves. But then again he [Peter] said he’s no more doing [no longer interested]. In fact, he told me in the face that he wants to quit. I asked if we could make it public and he refused. But what will happen when I go solo? People will call me the bad person. That’s why I’m speaking up now.”