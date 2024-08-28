Heartland FC Loses Facebook, Instagram Page To Hacker

Imo based football club, Heartland FC, has announced the temporary suspension of its two social media pages.

The Imo state’s government owned football team, disclosed that its Facebook account has been hacked by scammer, while the club’s Instagram channel has been suspended indefinitely.

This was contained in a post shared vial the club’s X page on Tuesday, adding that the management will do everything possible to recover the lost social media pages.

Advertisement

Heartland wrote: “This is to bring to the notice of the public and all Heartland FC fans that our Instagram page (/heartlandfc.ng) has been hacked, while our Facebook page has been suspended.

“While we continue to do everything possible to reclaim both accounts, you can get updates from us on our official X/Twitter account (@HeartlandFC_ng).

READ MORE: Heartland FC Involved In Ghastly Accident, Coach Dead, Players Injured

Recall that Heartland had earlier announced the death of its manager, Christian Obi, who lost his life in a ghastly accident that involved the entire team on the 24th of August, 2024.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at Umunna, near Okigwe, Imo State, when the club’s players and officials were on their way to Abakaliki for the Ifeanyi Ekwueme TICO/SELECT Pre-season Tournament.