He’s Not Leaving APC – Kogi Govt Reacts To Ododo’s Photo With PDP Governors

The Kogi State government, on Saturday, revealed why its Governor, Usman Ododo, appeared in a viral photo with Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the photo posted on X, on Saturday, by Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa, Ododo was wearing similar attire to his PDP colleagues.

The photo has since sparked an argument online, fueling speculation that Ododo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is planning to defect to the PDP.

Reacting in a statement, Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication, said Ododo is not considering dumping the APC.

Fanwo said the photo of Ododo with PDP Governors was taken at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Agbu Kefas, Governor of Taraba State.

“We would have ignored the blatant falsehood, but we owe the public the duty of correct and adequate information.

“The promoters of the falsehood are people who are still rueing their woeful failure at the law courts and probably trying to find a back door into the All Progressives Congress, hence their resort to the only tools at their disposal, which are falsehood, propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation.

“The picture being circulated was taken at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Taraba State Governor, His Excellency, Agbu Kefas, which was attended by dignitaries across the country, including the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, as well as governors across party lines.

“His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo was at the occasion to honour the daughter of a colleague like other governors did,” the statement read.

The Commissioner added that it is “unintelligent” to insinuate that the Governor is abandoning the party that supported him all through his electioneering and the litigation.

“Their craft of lies is falling like a pack of cards.

“We want to assure the good people of Kogi State that their Governor remains a solid member of the All Progressives Congress and will support the party’s success, not only in Kogi State but nationally.

“We urge the people to rest assured that Kogi remains APC and will continue to support the laudable policies and progress being recorded by the President of our dear nation, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” he added.