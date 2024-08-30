“His Mask Remained On His Face” – Fireboy DML Recalls Studio Session With Lagbaja

Fireboy DML, a Nigerian singer, has spoken about his collaboration with music veteran Lagbaja.

The music sensation enlists numerous music giants for his fourth album, ‘Adedamola’, including Seun Kuti, DJ Spinall, and US singer John Batiste.

In an interview with Africa Now Radio shared on Instagram Thursday, Fireboy stated that he used music icons to give the album a “nostalgic feel”.

He said he was excited to have featured Lagbaja in the project, adding that ” he is a special artiste”.

He also revealed that, despite his curiosity, he did not see Lagbaja’s face throughout their studio session.

Lagbaja is well-known for his characteristic employment of a mask to conceal his identity.

“That is a special record, right there. It means a lot to me getting a legend like Lagbaja on that record,” he said.

“One major theme around the album is nostalgia—there is this nostalgic feeling when you listen to the album, so it is only right that I employed my legends in the game to help me push this message.

“Right from the very beginning, I knew this record was special, and I could not wait for everyone to listen to it.

“You would not believe this, he was masked up in the studio. It was crazy—I did not get to see his face. I had a few interesting thoughts; I wanted to ask him if I could see his face.

“But you know, all that matters is that we made the music. That’s what makes Lagbaja, Lagbaja. You know, “Lagbaja,” where I’m from, in the Yoruba language, means, “Mr. Nobody,” an anonymous person; so it’s only right that I do not get to see his face.

“I’m glad he got to be on the record. A special person, a special artiste, a special record.”

Watch him speak below…