Hoodlums Set Redeemed Church Ablaze, Loot Valuable Properties In Niger (Pictures)

Some yet to be identified persons, suspected to be thugs, have reportedly burnt down the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Champion Zonal Headquarters), located along Federal College of Education Road in Kontagora, Niger State.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred over the weekend, also happened to the same church 10 years ago when the hoodlums took advantage of a crisis in the area to burn down the worship centre.

During the previous attack, the church management was later warned not to rebuild the church .

Condemning the latest attack on the RCCG’s church on Sunday, the state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, described the incident as barbaric and uncalled for.

Yohanna called for government intervention, adding that there is freedom of worship in the northern state.

He said: “There is freedom of worship in Niger State, I am sure by the time the government and security agencies take action, it will go a long way to address any form of tension that may want to escalate beyond control.

“We are hoping that the law will take its course. To be frank, issues like this must be tamed and people who have done this should be fished out and made to face the law.”

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, an Assistant Pastor of the church, Pastor Samson Ogbebor, explained that he got a distress call that the church was on fire.

He said: “On getting there, I met a church that has been in existence for the past 20 years now burnt down and properties looted by hoodlums.

“This church has faced lots of challenges. About 10 years ago, hoodlums came and burnt it down completely and with self efforts we were able to erect it again.

“They have made several unsuccessful attempts and have refused us the permission to roof it properly and we decided to be using it like that for worship but look at what they have done again.”