The Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to address economic hardship facing the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some angry Nigerians, said to be protesters of #EndBadGovernance, in Rivers State,.on Thursday, spotted in a viral video making wave on social media, asking President Tinubu how long they will continue to endure economic hardship brought to them by his administration.

It was gathered that the demonstrators were seen with different placards and banners, demanding for end of hunger in Nigeria.

A protester identified as Emmanuel, expressed his displeasure over insecurity challenges in the country.

READ MORE: Lagos Monarch Threatens To Kidnap Residents Who Join #EndBadGovernance Protest

He said: “Today is a hunger day. Hunger has brought me out. Insecurity has brought me out. I don’t have money to buy fuel. If our demands are not met, we will remain in the streets. We cannot keep quiet.”

Another unidentified protester pleaded with the President, saying: “Mr President, the hardship is too much. We are suffering in this country. You tell us every time to endure. For how long?”

Despite President’s order, including Security agencies’s warnings against the protest, many Nigerians have stormed major cities to protest against the state of the nation.