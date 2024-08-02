Hunger Protest: Kano Police Nab 269 Hoodlums, Recover Looted Items (Pictures)

The operatives of the Kano State Police command have arrested 269 hoodlums, allegedly vandalising, looting both government and private properties during nationwide protest.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the #Endbadgovt movement later turned to riot, which eventually led to vandalising of public infrastructures and invasion of innocent citizen’s shops.

The looters were seen moving valuables, including chairs, computers and other items.

The nationwide demonstration which was initially staged to address hunger and economic hardship in Nigeria, was disrupted by hijackers in some states.

Reacting to Kano incident, the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, during a parade of the suspects at the police headquarters on Friday, said that the thugs were apprehended at the premises of high courts and other public buildings, with various items found in their possession.

He added that state’s police force is in collaboration with other security agencies, adding that its has established a comprehensive security network to ensure that the residents could go about their legitimate activities without any let or hindrance.

Abdullahi said: “At approximately 10:00 am today, groups of hoodlums, under the guise of participating in the nationwide protest, launched attacks on several establishments in Kano state.

“In a swift and efficient response to these criminal activities, a total of 269 suspects responsible for destruction, looting, and instigating chaos under the guise of the nationwide hunger protest were arrested.

“These incidents have disrupted public order and safety, necessitating immediate action by the Kano state police command.

“Arson at NCC office: Multiple motor vehicles at the NCC office, Audu Bako secretariat, along Government House Kano, were set ablaze.

“The fire has since been brought under control through swift intervention.”