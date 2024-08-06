Hungry #EndBadGovernance’s Protesters Storm Wike’s Residence In Port Harcourt (Pictures)

Some hungry protesters have marched in their large numbers to the Port Harcourt residence of former Rivers State governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the mansion, located in Ada George, Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area, was targeted by over 50 protesters on Tuesday.

The group marched from Agip Junction and gathered in front of Wike’s house, singing the old national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots.”

Armed policemen formed a barrier to keep the protesters at a distance and prevented them from approaching the mansion.

There had been demonstrations across various states since last Thursday with protesters expressing dissatisfaction over the nation’s economic challenges.

Wike who has strongly opposed the nationwide protests also made efforts to stop the demonstration in the nation’s capital.

He withheld approval for the use of Eagles Square in Abuja as the gathering venue for protesters when rights group, Take It Back movement requested it.

In July, the Minister urged residents of the territory not to join the protest.

Speaking in Abuja while interacting with residents after he inspected the ongoing construction of a 5-kilometre access road to Saburi 1 and 2 in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the minister however said President Bola Tinubu was aware of the problem and working hard to address the challenges.

He described the current hunger and suffering in the country as a temporary situation, adding that the ongoing reforms and policies would soon yield the desired results.

He said: “Don’t be angry and don’t join the protest, because protest will not solve the problem. The government is aware of hunger and that is why it is working hard to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“I know that hunger makes people lose patience. Please be patient. That is all I am asking. This hunger will be reduced very soon.”

Reacting to Port Harcourt’s development in a statement released to the public on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Rivers state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that no property belonging to Wike was attacked.

She said: “The protesters only marched past the building. The police ensured they remained on the other side of the road and did not confront them.”