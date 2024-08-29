“I Apologize For Tagbo’s Death Allegation” – Dammy Krane To Davido After His Release From Police Custody

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has been freed from police custody after a week-long detention for making defamatory statements against fellow artist Davido.

Dammy Krane had sparked controversy by calling Davido a murderer and claiming he was only marrying Chioma because she had caught him cheating.

Davido’s legal team had issued an ultimatum for Dammy Krane to retract his statements and cease further defamatory comments, or face legal consequences.

On August 21, reports emerged that Dammy Krane had been arrested, which he confirmed on his X page.

He accused Davido of orchestrating his arrest and warned that if anything happens to him, Davido should be held responsible.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, VeryDarkMan revealed in a video posted on his Instagram page that he visited Dammy Krane at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and pleaded with Davido to use his influence to help resolve the situation and prevent further prolongation of Krane’s detention.

However, in a surprise move, Davido has dropped all charges, leading to Dammy Krane’s release.

In a video posted by VeryDarkMan in the late hours of Wednesday on Instagram, Dammy Krane expressed remorse for his actions, acknowledging that his words were unjustified.

He also thanked the controversial activist VeryDarkMan, for his support and reiterated that Davido remains his brother, hinting at a potential reconciliation.

He partly said, “I want to say a big thank you to my brother, Very Dark Man. I know you all weren’t expecting it. I know there were many words that ought not to be said, I apologize for this Tagbo-death allegation and all that. Make una still remember Davido is still my brother, and we are going to find a major ground to resolve everything”.

Captioning the video, VeryDarkMan wrote, “Dammykrane is out, dear @davido as you have honored me by listening to my plea and granting my request in less than 4hrs God will honor you,dammykrane really went so far by allegedly saying things like you have a hand in tagbo’s kpai,a lot more that disrespect your wife and family, he really went to far, I do not support any form of byllyn and d€f@mation I only came in because maybe God put it in my heart because omo I don’t even know why I am speaking up and pleading for dammykrane, person when done inzu!t and def@me me tooo, anyways I believe God is giving him a second chance and I hope and believe he focuses on his music moving on,HE IS TALENTED AND I PRAY HIS TALENT SHINES so he will be distracted lol thank you DAVID ADELEKE.”

