I Didn’t Ask Telcos To Tamper With Network – Communications Minister Replies Protesters



Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has denied directing telecommunications companies in the country to tamper with networks as the nationwide protests began.

Users of MTN, Airtel and other networks had complained on social media about the unusual slow speeds of browsing.

This further led to suspicions that persons within the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration gave them a directive to hamper the protests.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday evening, Tijani said: “There’s no instruction to tamper with (phone) networks.”

Tijani had earlier frowned at the looting of the National Communication Commission, NCC, building in Kano State.

He said it would be a setback to the federal government’s efforts at encouraging youth employment through technology.