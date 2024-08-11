I Didn’t Authorise Trump To Use My Song For His Campaign – Celine Dion

Famous Canadian singer, Celine Dion, says her record label didn’t grant permission to former United States President and Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump, to use her song for his campaign.

Shortly before the presidential candidate appeared on stage in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, his supporters watched as a clip of Dion singing her 1997 track “My Heart Will Go On” was played on a large screen.

However, in a statement, Celine Dion’s team clarified that it wasn’t authorised.

READ ALSO: God, Luck Saved Me; Turned The Exact Moment Bullet Was Fired – Trump

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

“…And really, that song?,” the statement read.

Dion previously refused to perform at Trump’s inauguration when he was elected president in 2016.

Many are highlighting the irony that the song is from a film about a sinking ship, and was used days after Kamala Harris appeared to be pulling ahead of Trump in presidential election polling for the first time.