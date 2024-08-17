I Dont Care If My Followers Drops To Zero Over My Support For Tinubu – Seyi Law

Controversial Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence, popularly known as Seyi Law, has reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was gathered that the comedian made this known on Saturday during an interview with The Punch, adding that despite being criticized online, he has no regret about his followers dropping to zero over support for Tinubu.

He said: “Every entertainer needs people, but some people want to determine the lives of others and one must not give them that chance.

“I want to live the way I please, as long as I have not caused any harm to anyone. I am at peace, knowing that I support someone (President Bola Tinubu) who I believe can make the nation better. Even if my followers drop to zero, it doesn’t bother me.”

Speaking further, Seyi Law insisted that he did not get the appointment as the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism to the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, due to his support to Tinubu.

He said: “I am only a vehicle for the governor to do that, and I am hoping to support the governor by providing ideas that are useful to the entertainment and tourism industry.

“We aim to bring in more private participation and leverage the proximity of the state along the coastal line to Lagos.

“We also want to revamp a lot of our tourist sites, and organise more events that will bring people to the state, among other initiatives.”