I Don’t Have Any Opinion Anymore, Last I Did Was During Election – RudeBoy On National Issues

Nigerian artist Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has revealed that he has withdrawn from engaging with national issues in Nigeria.

During a recent interview on Cool FM, shared on X Wednesday, the famed musician was asked about his thoughts on the current condition of affairs in Nigeria.

Rudeboy stated that he no longer has an opinion on anything concerning the nation, as his last viewpoint was during the 2023 general elections, which produced no positive results.

He further remarked that he is constructing his own country and has no concerns about how Nigeria is handled.

He said,

“I’m sorry. I don’t have any opinion anymore. The last opinion I did was during the election and I am not saying anything anymore. Nothing concern me again. Anyhow wey una wan run the country, make una run am. I’m building my own country myself now.”