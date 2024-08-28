‘I Don’t Wanna Die’ – TG Omori Says After Kidney Transplant Donated By Brother

Popular music producer, ThankGod Omori, also known as TG Omori, has recounted how his brother donated his kidney to him to survive a kidney-related ailment.

Omori made this disclosure on Wednesday when he shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed via Instagram.

According to him, his only brother donated one of his kidneys to him so that he could have another chance in life.

He wrote, “Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again.

“Keep my spirit alive. I don’t wanna die.”



The producer, who has been away from the public for some time now, shared the picture of him crying on the hospital bed while receiving oxygen.

Although he has been making cryptic tweets about his health before the recent transplant.

In July via X, he wrote, “If I cross your mind, sometimes say a prayer for me.

“Poor marijuana, they blame you for all my rasclaat.

“You wanna eat, I wanna live.”

The video director and cinematographer, also known as Boy Director, is a familiar name to Nigerian music lovers.

He has been active in the music industry since 2018 and has directed videos for a diverse range of music recording artists.