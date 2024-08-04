I Drive Camry Because I Want To Lead By Example, I Don’t Use Convoy – Budget Minister

Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and National Planning, on Saturday, reacted to the cost of governance under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

This is as hardship protests entered day three across major cities in Nigeria, of which call for a reduction in the cost of governance is among the demands.

Speaking on Channels Television, the ex-Kebbi Governor admitted that the cost of governance in the country is worrisome.

According to him, ministers in Nigeria earn less than N1milion monthly.

The government, he said, had taken note and would continue to dialogue with citizens to address the nation’s economic challenges.

READ ALSO: Our Policies Will Lift Economy From Downturn – Tinubu Assures

He said: “The cost of governance is a worrisome thing, particularly to me, because I see how the kitty is allocated, so I know that we are not anywhere near where we want to be. So, any savings from whatever quarter is important. How are ministers compensated ?

“Ministers, like every public officer, have a payment that is determined by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). Convoy? I have one official vehicle but I don’t even use it, I have a Camry that I enjoy driving and as a minister of budget, I want to lead by example.

“In terms of how much Ministers are paid is less than a million Naira. I don’t know of any defined allowance that the Minister has but I might be wrong.”