I Finished Gistlover’s Credibility – VeryDarkMan Boasts

Nigerian social media personality, VeryDarkMan, has taken credit for bringing an end to the influential anonymous blog, Gistlover.

In a boastful post on his Instagram story late Saturday, he declared that he single-handedly destroyed the blog’s credibility and forced them to shut down.

He attributed his success to divine backing, stating that God has always been on his side and he has never faced defeat.

He wrote,

“Let it be known Very Dark Man finished the credibility of Gistlover blog and finally chased them away. Let it be known that the ratel is backed by God. Let it be known that till now I haven’t met my waterloo”.

