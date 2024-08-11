‘I Forgive You, My Son’ – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Allegedly Withdraws Suit Against Verydarkman

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), has allegedly withdrawn his N1 billion lawsuit and forgiven Verydarkman.

This followed Verydarkman’s recent experiment of his healing products.

The controversy began in June when Fufeyin launched his “miracle products,” including soap, water, and perfume, claiming the soap had NAFDAC approval.

VeryDarkMan questioned the products’ efficacy, prompting Fufeyin to sue him for N1 billion and obtain a restraining order.

Undeterred, VDM purchased the “miracle water” and tested it on blind and deaf individuals at a disability home in Abuja, seeking evidence for the court case.

He provided the physically challenged individuals with the miracle water to drink, and they took turns consuming it.

However, by the end of the day, nothing extraordinary happened, casting doubt on the water’s purported healing properties.

In a surprising turn of events, a statement that went viral on social media on Sunday revealed that Prophet Jeremiah has chosen to forgive Verydarkman and withdraw the lawsuit, citing the teachings of Jesus Christ, who preached peace and corrected sinners with compassion.

He expressed his desire for Verydarkman to learn from his mistakes and walk in righteousness from now on.

“Verydarkman, I, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, extend forgiveness to you. I am withdrawing the court case against you. Following the teachings of Jesus, who preached peace and corrected sinners, I forgive you. May you learn from your mistakes and walk in righteousness from now on, my son”, – Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin said.

