‘I Looked Normal’ – Pastor Oritsejafor Narrates How God Saved Him From Cancer



Pastor Ayodele Oritsejafor, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has narrated how he miraculously survived cancer.

He narrated his experience with his congregation during one of the church programmes tagged: ‘mannawithpapaayo,’ as seen on social media.

According to him, the day he was leaving for America with the health challenge for medical treatment, someone he knew was leaving for the United Kingdom with the same kind of cancer but never survived it.

He said: “I was leaving for America somebody I know was leaving for the United Kingdom with the same kind of cancer. It’s an aggressive cancer. The day I boarded the flight coming to Nigeria, he was in a casket coming to Nigeria.

“How do you face cancer and still stand like this? But I have not told you when I was going to America full of cancer, you did not know, I did not tell you. I look normal because this is my way of life.

“Hear me, I was on my two legs. I walked into the plane but he wasn’t. Please don’t clap, because I am not better than him, but God remembered, He remembered my heart. I have always had a heart for God.

“I told God, ‘If you save me from this, I would double my service, I would serve you twice more’. God saved me and brought me home.”

Oritsejafor, is the founding and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church.

He became the first Pentecostal leader to be elected as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, in July 2010.