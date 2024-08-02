“I Rejected Bribe To Say No To Protest, Other Celebrities Accepted” – VeryDarkMan

Nigerian activist and social commentator, Martins Vincent Otse often known as VeryDarkMan, has revealed why he was absent on the first day of the ongoing #EndBadgovernance protests.

In a video message posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, he explained that his presence would have put him and others at risk, as he is a target for both the government and protesters.

VeryDarkMan also expressed concerns that his involvement would have fueled the situation, leading to further chaos and potentially putting more lives in danger.

He noted that the police had already lost control, and his presence would have only added to the unrest.

In a scathing revelation, VeryDarkMan accused some celebrities of accepting bribes to stay silent, saying they had “collected chop” and were unable to speak out against the government.

He further stated that he rejected the bribe and remains committed to using his platform to speak truth to power and advocate for the people.

In his words,

“I dey see a lot of talks say VeryDarkMan after the mouth wey him make, the talk wey him talk about the protest he no commot, the reason I no commot today be say I be target, just believe it I’m the target to both the big and the smal, I know it and they know it and na why I just coded, I come say okay e get particular period wey I go enter but when I decided everywhere don already choke and if to say I go outside a lot of people go come use that morale they’ll get more morale and you see the way everything don dey go police don loss control and that’s why I had to stay back. Secondly I dey see people dey talk about celebrities no talk and all that, between you and I you people know me I no dey lie I’ll tell you the truth plenty of them don collect chop, the money is in their mouth and if food is in your mouth you be able to talk, I know this because I no gree collect and I say me I’ll always talk on behalf of the people because the moment I collect now and I shut up a lot of people hope don shut up too, I am the platform and I’ll always use my platform to talk about what is happening in the country and how bad a lot of things are going”

Watch him speak below…